Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.52 Million Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVDL stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.37. 25,151,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

