Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $109.73. 949,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

