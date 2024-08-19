NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

