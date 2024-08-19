NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
