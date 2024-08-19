NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About NOV

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.