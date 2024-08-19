Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 77,747 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.75.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

