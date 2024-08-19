Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.65. 1,787,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,117,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

