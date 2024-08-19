Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Shares of ON opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

