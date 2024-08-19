ONUS Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $57.36 million and $1.88 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.57657668 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $500,626.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

