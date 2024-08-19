Optimism Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166.60 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $166.60 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

