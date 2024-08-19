Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems



Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.



