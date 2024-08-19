Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.24 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

