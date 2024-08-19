Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.