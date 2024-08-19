Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.18-6.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.36. 6,214,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,870. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

