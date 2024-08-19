Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PBLA stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.
About Panbela Therapeutics
