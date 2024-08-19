Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 2.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 30,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 827,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

