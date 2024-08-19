Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 948 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $586.50. 455,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $593.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

