Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.04. 2,044,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,779. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.40.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

