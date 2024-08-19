Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.41 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.74. 695,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.