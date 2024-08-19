Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.96 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. 13,298,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,620,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

