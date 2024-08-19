Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $28.41 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,010.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 152,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,610 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,414,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,029. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $467.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.