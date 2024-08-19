Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,091,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.19. 2,704,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,634. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

