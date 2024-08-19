Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.31 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,855,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 16,165,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.