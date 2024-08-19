Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,688. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

