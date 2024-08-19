Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $534,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 144.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $5.18 on Monday, hitting $623.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $764.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

