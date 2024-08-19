Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 177,184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $729,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,189. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.