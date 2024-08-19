Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $360.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

