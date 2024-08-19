Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $306,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,637,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 36,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.