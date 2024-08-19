Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $306.35. 539,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

