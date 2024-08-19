Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.43. 9,571,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,455,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

