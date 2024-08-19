Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.15. 907,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,273. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.21 and its 200 day moving average is $341.59. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

