Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,305 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. 1,632,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,239. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

