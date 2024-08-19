Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,830 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,579. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

