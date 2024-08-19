Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 70,322 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,322 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CSX by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,397. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

