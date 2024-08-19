Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE PSN opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $93.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

