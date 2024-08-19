Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $108.45 million and $3.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,401,060 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

