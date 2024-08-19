Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BTIG Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

