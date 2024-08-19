Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Fortrea accounts for approximately 2.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 620,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Insider Activity

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.