Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,225 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

