Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $94.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

PFGC stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

