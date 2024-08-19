Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €151.60 ($168.44) and last traded at €151.60 ($168.44). Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €152.00 ($168.89).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

