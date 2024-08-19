Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $28.82. 26,369,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,486,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

