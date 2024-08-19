Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 338,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 89,238 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 116,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

PFE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 10,439,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,386,074. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of -479.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

