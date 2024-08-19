Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,974. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

