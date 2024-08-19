Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI opened at $9.43 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,995 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.