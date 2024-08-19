Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$560,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

