Piper Sandler Cuts Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a PE ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Berry has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 228.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 36.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,323,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 356,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

