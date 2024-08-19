Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83,481.73 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $83,481.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00069340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

