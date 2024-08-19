Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 668,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $782.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

