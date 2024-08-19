Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,342. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.