Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.39. The company had a trading volume of 283,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,553. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $131.02.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
